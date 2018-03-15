Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially inks deal
The Redskins and Richardson officially agreed to a contract Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Since the relative stability of Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson at wide receiver from 2014 through 2016, the Redskins have cycled through a number of players at the position the past two offseasons. Richardson will be the next experiment, and while the team didn't relay the terms of the deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that he was poised for a five-year contract. Within the confines of his new offense, Richardson will stretch the defense for quarterback Alex Smith while fellow wideout Jamison Crowder works underneath.
