Richardson was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Although interim coach Bill Callahan told Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic that Richardson practiced fully Wednesday, the official injury report said otherwise. If we take Callahan at his word, Richardson seems to be trending in the right direction after missing three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. Richardson has two more chances this week to elevate to all activity in practice.

