Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially limited Wednesday
Richardson was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Although interim coach Bill Callahan told Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic that Richardson practiced fully Wednesday, the official injury report said otherwise. If we take Callahan at his word, Richardson seems to be trending in the right direction after missing three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. Richardson has two more chances this week to elevate to all activity in practice.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Won't face Green Bay•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not at practice Friday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Out with hamstring injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Logs DNP on Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.