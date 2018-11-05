Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially on IR
The Redskins placed Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Richardson emerged from Redskins debut Week 1 with an AC joint sprain in one of his shoulders, making regular appearances on the injury report thereafter. While he missed one game along the way, he otherwise gutted out the issue week after week in a receiving corps beset by a number of injuries. In his seven appearances, Richardson reeled in 20 of 35 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns. With Jamison Crowder still tending to an ankle injury, Washington's top healthy wide receivers are Maurice Harris and Josh Doctson.
