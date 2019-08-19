Redskins' Paul Richardson: On track for Thursday
Richardson (quadriceps) expects to suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Richardson managed to participate in individual drills Monday after having missed multiple practices. The veteran wideout's quad injury appears to be minor, and if Richardson is able to suit up Thursday it would put to rest any concerns regarding his availability for Week 1. Richardson also appears fully recovered from his major offseason shoulder surgery.
