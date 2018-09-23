Richardson (shoulder/knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, is expected to play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Richardson managed only a pair of limited practices this week while managing the two injuries, but it doesn't look like either issue will prevent him from playing Sunday. Despite being less than fully healthy for the Week 2 loss to the Colts, the wideout played 68 of a possible 74 offensive snaps and finished with four receptions for 63 yards. Expect Richardson to take on another sizable snap count in Week 3.