Richardson (shoulder/knee) is listed as questionable and expected to be a game-time decision Sunday against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for Adrian Peterson (ankle/knee/shoulder), Chris Thompson (rib/knee), Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Josh Doctson (heel). It's an odd situation that could lead to serious volume for tight end Jordan Reed and anyone else who is able to play. Richardson was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he did return Friday as a limited participant, going through drills without a helmet, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.