Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson was able to practice in a limited capacity this week, so he should have a shot to play Week 16 and/or 17. His continued absence, along with that of Trey Quinn (concussion), leaves regular snaps for Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims behind No. 1 target Terry McLaurin.