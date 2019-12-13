Redskins' Paul Richardson: Out again with hammy issue
Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson was able to practice in a limited capacity this week, so he should have a shot to play Week 16 and/or 17. His continued absence, along with that of Trey Quinn (concussion), leaves regular snaps for Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims behind No. 1 target Terry McLaurin.
