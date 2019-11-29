Play

Richardson (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game at Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson has been one of the league's least productive wide receivers on a per-play basis, posting a 28-245-2 receiving line on 400 offensive snaps. His absence locks in rookie Kelvin Harmon for a top-three role alongside Terry McLaurin and quasi-invisible slot man Trey Quinn.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories