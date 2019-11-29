Redskins' Paul Richardson: Out with hamstring injury
Richardson (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game at Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson has been one of the league's least productive wide receivers on a per-play basis, posting a 28-245-2 receiving line on 400 offensive snaps. His absence locks in rookie Kelvin Harmon for a top-three role alongside Terry McLaurin and quasi-invisible slot man Trey Quinn.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Logs DNP on Thursday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Aggravates hamstring Sunday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Logs full workout•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Logs limited showing Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Resumes individual work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.