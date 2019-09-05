Redskins' Paul Richardson: Overcomes quad injury
Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that he was "very encouraged" by how Richardson (quadriceps) ran in Washington's practice session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson cleared up any concern about his availability for the Week 1 matchup with the Eagles by turning in a full practice Wednesday, but Gruden's comments offer further evidence that the wideout is feeling healthy again. The 27-year-old's first season in Washington went down as an injury-plagued disappointment, with a problematic right clavicle limiting him to seven appearances before he was shut down for good after undergoing surgery. Assuming he can stay on the field in 2019, Richardson should serve as Washington's top downfield threat out wide, though it's possible he takes on more slot work as well with Jamison Crowder now plying his trade with the Jets.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Returns from quad injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Unlikely for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: On track for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Returns in some capacity•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Suffers minor quad injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Returns from shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...