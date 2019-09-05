Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that he was "very encouraged" by how Richardson (quadriceps) ran in Washington's practice session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson cleared up any concern about his availability for the Week 1 matchup with the Eagles by turning in a full practice Wednesday, but Gruden's comments offer further evidence that the wideout is feeling healthy again. The 27-year-old's first season in Washington went down as an injury-plagued disappointment, with a problematic right clavicle limiting him to seven appearances before he was shut down for good after undergoing surgery. Assuming he can stay on the field in 2019, Richardson should serve as Washington's top downfield threat out wide, though it's possible he takes on more slot work as well with Jamison Crowder now plying his trade with the Jets.