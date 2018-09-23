Redskins' Paul Richardson: Perseveres through injuries in Week 3 win
Richardson (shoulder, knee) brought in one of two targets for a 46-yard touchdown in the Redskins' 31-17 win over the Packers on Sunday.
The offseason acquisition shook off his multiple injuries to take the field Sunday and make his one catch count. Richardson flashed his downfield chops when he hauled in a 46-yard scoring throw from Alex Smith to cap off a four-play, 75-yard opening drive, giving the Redskins an early 7-0 lead. That catch saved Richardson's fantasy day, as he only saw one other target and failed to come up with it. The scarce opportunity might be an outlier, considering Richardson logged six looks apiece in each of the first two games of the season. He'll look to see more volume against the Saints in a Week 5 Monday night matchup following a Week 4 bye that should allow him some recovery time from his multiple ailments.
