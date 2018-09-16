Redskins' Paul Richardson: Playing Sunday
Richardson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Richardson opened Week 2 prep with no injury attached to him, only to show up on the injury report Thursday after it was revealed he sprained the AC joint in one of his shoulders in the season-opening win at Arizona. He proceeded to sit out Friday's practice, but coach Jay Gruden told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that he wasn't "overly concerned" about Richardson's availability. With active status confirmed, Richardson should rank in the top three in offensive snaps among Redskins wide receivers alongside Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder.
