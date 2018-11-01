Redskins' Paul Richardson: Practices in limited capacity
Richardson (shoulder/knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Richardson participated in individual drills, so his progression to limited participant Thursday is no surprise. Richardson maintained that level of activity all of last week before returning from a one-game absence this past Sunday against the Giants. If he does the same Week 9 versus the Falcons, he could take advantage of a receiving corps that will be without Jamison Crowder (ankle) and potentially pass-catching back Chris Thompson (ribs).
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held to 34 yards•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Considered questionable•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: May be able to return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Limited in return to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...