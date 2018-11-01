Richardson (shoulder/knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Richardson participated in individual drills, so his progression to limited participant Thursday is no surprise. Richardson maintained that level of activity all of last week before returning from a one-game absence this past Sunday against the Giants. If he does the same Week 9 versus the Falcons, he could take advantage of a receiving corps that will be without Jamison Crowder (ankle) and potentially pass-catching back Chris Thompson (ribs).

