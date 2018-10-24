Redskins' Paul Richardson: Practices Wednesday
Richardson (shoulder/knee) took part in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Richardson's Week 7 absence stemmed from an early-season knee injury that he aggravated one week prior. With a return to action Wednesday, he may be putting himself on the path to a return Sunday against the Giants. First, though, Richardson will have to get through the next three days unscathed.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not playing Week 7•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Doubtful to play this week•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Has knee checked out Thursday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Misses another practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held out of practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Fights through injury in Week 6 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...