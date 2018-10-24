Richardson (shoulder/knee) took part in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Richardson's Week 7 absence stemmed from an early-season knee injury that he aggravated one week prior. With a return to action Wednesday, he may be putting himself on the path to a return Sunday against the Giants. First, though, Richardson will have to get through the next three days unscathed.