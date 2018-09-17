Richardson (shoulder) caught four of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 21-9 loss to Indianapolis.

Viewed as a game-time decision, Richardson got the start and handled 92 percent of the offensive snaps, highlighted by a 34-yard gain that was easily Washington's longest play of the day. He only finished fourth on the team in targets, with Chris Thompson (14), Jordan Reed (eight) and Josh Doctson (seven) all getting more attention on an unimpressive day for Alex Smith. After failing to capitalize on this favorable matchup, the Washington passing attack gets another friendly draw in Week 3, hosting a Green Bay team that just allowed Kirk Cousin to throw for 425 yards and four touchdowns.