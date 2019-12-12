Play

Richardson (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Richardson has made just one appearance in the Redskins' last four games, but by maintaining some work in practice this week, he's making inroads in his recovery from a hamstring issue. Friday's injury could provide the final word on his availability for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.

