Richardson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Richardson injured the AC joint in his shoulder during last week's 24-6 win over Arizona, but he didn't show up on the injury report until Thursday when the Redskins listed him as a full participant. He then watched from the side during Friday's practice, leading to some questions about his Sunday availability. For what it's worth, coach Jay Gruden said after practice that he isn't "overly concerned" about Richardson missing the game, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. With No. 4 receiver Maurice Harris (concussion) also listed as questionable, there is some chance -- however small -- the Redskins will need Brian Quick or Jehu Chesson to take regular snaps on offense against the Colts. We may not have a clear read on the situation until the Redskins release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 AM ET on Sunday.