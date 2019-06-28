Richardson (shoulder) is on track for training camp, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A limited participant throughout the offseason program, Richardson ramped up his activity level to include team drills at June minicamp. He's the closest thing Washington has to a No. 1 receiver, entering the second season of a five-year, $40 million contract. Richardson may be eased into contact work this summer, as his shoulder surgery in early November came with an estimated recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months.

