Richardson clarified that his season-ending injury in 2018 included multiple fractures to the clavicle in his right shoulder, which required the insertion of a plate during surgery in early November, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.

Richardson initially picked up the injury in the early stages of training camp, and it grew worse as the campaign wore on, limiting him in practice, resulting in an absence Week 7 and eventually forcing him to IR and under the knife. Overall, his production fell short of the investment made in him by the Redskins last March -- five years, $40 million -- as he hauled in 20 of his 35 targets for 262 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. With a recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months, he may be able to join his teammates on the field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp in May and/or June. In the end, though, training camp is more realistic for an appearance. Whenever he's cleared, Richardson will be among newcomer Case Keenum's top options in the passing attack alongside Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed, Chris Thompson, Vernon Davis and Trey Quinn.