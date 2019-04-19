Redskins' Paul Richardson: Recovering from multiple fractures
Richardson clarified that his season-ending injury in 2018 included multiple fractures to the clavicle in his right shoulder, which required the insertion of a plate during surgery in early November, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.
Richardson initially picked up the injury in the early stages of training camp, and it grew worse as the campaign wore on, limiting him in practice, resulting in an absence Week 7 and eventually forcing him to IR and under the knife. Overall, his production fell short of the investment made in him by the Redskins last March -- five years, $40 million -- as he hauled in 20 of his 35 targets for 262 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. With a recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months, he may be able to join his teammates on the field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp in May and/or June. In the end, though, training camp is more realistic for an appearance. Whenever he's cleared, Richardson will be among newcomer Case Keenum's top options in the passing attack alongside Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed, Chris Thompson, Vernon Davis and Trey Quinn.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Left atop depth chart•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially on IR•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Facing timetable of 6-to-8 months•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Scheduled for season-ending surgery•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held to 16 yards•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...