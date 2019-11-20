Redskins' Paul Richardson: Resumes individual work
Richardson (hamstring) is participating in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson missed his first game of the season Week 11 due to a hamstring injury. He'll likely need to resume practicing in full before retaking the field. If Richardson is unable to return to full health in time for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, expect Trey Quinn, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims to once again see increased work behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.
