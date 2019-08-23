Richardson (quadriceps) got the start and played nine snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Richardson made a brief, target-free appearance, but the important thing is that he was healthy enough to play despite coach Jay Gruden suggesting otherwise earlier this week. The speedy wideout now appears locked in as a starter for Washington's regular-season opener in Philadelphia. The team likely will put Case Keenum under center for that contest, though no decision had been announced as of Friday afternoon.