Redskins' Paul Richardson: Returns from shoulder injury
Richardson (shoulder) participated in the first practice of training camp, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Richardson was limited throughout the offseason program after having shoulder surgery in early November. He's entering the second season of a five-year, $40 million contract and doesn't appear to have much competition for playing time in a Washington offense with shaky wideout talent.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Ready for camp•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Ramps up activity Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Missing spring practices•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Recovering from multiple fractures•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Left atop depth chart•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...