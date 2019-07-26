Richardson (shoulder) participated in the first practice of training camp, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

Richardson was limited throughout the offseason program after having shoulder surgery in early November. He's entering the second season of a five-year, $40 million contract and doesn't appear to have much competition for playing time in a Washington offense with shaky wideout talent.

