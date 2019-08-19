Richardson (quad) went through individual drills Monday at practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Even if his participation is limited, Richardson's ability to practice in any capacity would seem to confirm that his quad injury is minor. He's expected to start at outside receiver and serve as Washington's top deep threat, but efficiency appears problematic with Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins or Colt McCoy (leg/foot) at quarterback. It isn't clear if Richardson will be ready for Thursday's preseason game in Atlanta.

