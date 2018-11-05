Richardson will have season-ending surgery to repair the AC joint in his shoulder, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson has been playing through the shoulder injury all season and has also been bothered by his knee at times. He should have plenty of time to recover before training camp next year, at which point he'll look to bounce back from a disappointing first year in Washington. The news locks Maurice Harris into a top-three receiver job after his breakout 10-catch performance in Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta. In addition to Richardson, the Redskins lost both starting guards to season-ending injuries during the embarrassing defeat.