Redskins' Paul Richardson: Shut down by Dolphins
Richardson finished without a catch on four targets in Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami.
Richardson dropped down to 59 percent of snaps on offense, after playing at least 80 percent each of the previous five weeks. Interim head coach Bill Callahan allotted more snaps to the tight ends, despite playing Sunday's game without Jordan Reed (concussion) and Vernon Davis (concussion). A Week 7 rebound doesn't appear too likely, as Washington will host the 49ers and their elite defense.
