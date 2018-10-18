Redskins' Paul Richardson: Skips out on practice
Richardson (shoulder/knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Neither the shoulder nor the knee issue is a new concern for Richardson, but it's somewhat disconcerting that he'll be a spectator for the Redskins' first two practice sessions of the week. While he hasn't missed any games this season, Richardson has been listed as questionable heading into three of the Redskins' five contests. Richardson could follow a similar path in Week 7 if he isn't a full participant in Friday's practice.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held out of practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Fights through injury in Week 6 win•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Week 6•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: One of many game-time decisions•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Absent for start of practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...