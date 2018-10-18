Richardson (shoulder/knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Neither the shoulder nor the knee issue is a new concern for Richardson, but it's somewhat disconcerting that he'll be a spectator for the Redskins' first two practice sessions of the week. While he hasn't missed any games this season, Richardson has been listed as questionable heading into three of the Redskins' five contests. Richardson could follow a similar path in Week 7 if he isn't a full participant in Friday's practice.

