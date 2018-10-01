Coach Jay Gruden said Richardson's shoulder injury may require continued maintenance, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Richardson came out of Week 1 with an AC joint sprain, then played through the injury for two weeks before resting up during a bye. He apparently still has some pain/discomfort, but it doesn't seem to have prevented him from taking part in Monday's practice. Richardson likely will show up on the injury report ahead of a Week 5 game in New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

