Redskins' Paul Richardson: Still bothered by shoulder sprain
Coach Jay Gruden said Richardson's shoulder injury may require continued maintenance, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Richardson came out of Week 1 with an AC joint sprain, then played through the injury for two weeks before resting up during a bye. He apparently still has some pain/discomfort, but it doesn't seem to have prevented him from taking part in Monday's practice. Richardson likely will show up on the injury report ahead of a Week 5 game in New Orleans on Monday Night Football.
