Richardson (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson has been playing through an AC joint sprain since Week 1 and doesn't seem to be in much danger of sitting out as the Redskins come out a bye. The real concern is fellow wideout Josh Doctson, who missed practice Thursday and Friday after aggravating a heel injury Wednesday. Maurice Harris would be the clear favorite to join Richardson and Jamison Crowder in three-wide sets if Doctson were to miss Monday's game in New Orleans.

More News
Our Latest Stories