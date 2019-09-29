Richardson caught three of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Richardson stood to play a major role in the absence of Terry McLaurin, but he didn't record a catch longer than six yards as he finished with a disappointing line. Of course, the early removal of Case Keenum didn't help matters, as rookie Dwayne Haskins struggled mightily in his first taste of game action. Although Richardson has been useful at times this season, his fantasy value could take a hit depending on which direction the team goes at quarterback for next Sunday's home matchup with the Patriots.