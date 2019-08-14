Redskins' Paul Richardson: Suffers minor quad injury
Richardson is dealing with a minor quad injury, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Richardson returned from major shoulder surgery for the start of training camp and seems to have stayed healthy up to this point. With Richardson and Trey Quinn (thumb) both likely to miss Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, there's a nice opportunity for Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon and/or Darvin Kidsy to get some run with the first-team offense.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Ready for camp•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Ramps up activity Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Missing spring practices•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Recovering from multiple fractures•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: QB
There are so many strong quarterback options that the patient will be rewarded. Here are five...
-
Expert Chat: Rankings disputes
Our Fantasy Football crew hashes out some of their biggest rankings disagreements for each...
-
Reviewing 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features several...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Undercover Mock: Taking Mahomes early
Is it a good idea to draft Patrick Mahomes early on Draft Day? Notoriously value-minded quarterback...