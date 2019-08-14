Richardson is dealing with a minor quad injury, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Richardson returned from major shoulder surgery for the start of training camp and seems to have stayed healthy up to this point. With Richardson and Trey Quinn (thumb) both likely to miss Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, there's a nice opportunity for Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon and/or Darvin Kidsy to get some run with the first-team offense.

