Richardson (shoulder) participated in Thursday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Richardson has been hampered by an AC joint sprain since Week 1, playing through the pain in the Redskins' next two games. With an early bye Week 4, he seemingly has benefited from the extra time to heal with an appearance at practice Thursday. While he may require further maintenance on his shoulder, he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Monday's game at New Orleans.

