Richardson hauled in four of five targets for a team-high 42 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.

The 27-year-old wideout got out to a promising start to the 2019 campaign by compiling 15 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 3, but was phased out of the offensive game plan between Weeks 4 and 7, managing just five catches for 28 yards on 12 targets. Richardson has shown signs of life over Washington's past two outings, however, finishing second and first on the team in receiving yards during losses to the Vikings and Bills. The veteran Richardson is now afforded a week to rest his body over Washington's bye, before returning to the field Nov. 17 to take on a Jets defense that allowed three Dolphins players to exceed 55 receiving yards Sunday.