Redskins' Paul Richardson: Team's leading receiver in loss
Richardson hauled in four of five targets for a team-high 42 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.
The 27-year-old wideout got out to a promising start to the 2019 campaign by compiling 15 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 1 and 3, but was phased out of the offensive game plan between Weeks 4 and 7, managing just five catches for 28 yards on 12 targets. Richardson has shown signs of life over Washington's past two outings, however, finishing second and first on the team in receiving yards during losses to the Vikings and Bills. The veteran Richardson is now afforded a week to rest his body over Washington's bye, before returning to the field Nov. 17 to take on a Jets defense that allowed three Dolphins players to exceed 55 receiving yards Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Makes three grabs in loss•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held without a catch again•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Shut down by Dolphins•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held to 14 yards•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Struggles to produce versus Giants•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Finds end zone again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...