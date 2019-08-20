Redskins' Paul Richardson: Unlikely for Thursday
Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Richardson (quadriceps) will "probably not" suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Richardson is nursing a quadriceps injury. He managed to participate in individual drills Monday, but it appears that Washington will take a cautious approach to his recovery and hold the veteran wideout out of Thursday's exhibition match. When fully healthy, Richardson is expected to serve as the team's top deep threat.
