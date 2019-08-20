Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Richardson (quadriceps) will "probably not" suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Richardson is nursing a quadriceps injury. He managed to participate in individual drills Monday, but it appears that Washington will take a cautious approach to his recovery and hold the veteran wideout out of Thursday's exhibition match. When fully healthy, Richardson is expected to serve as the team's top deep threat.