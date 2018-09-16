Redskins' Paul Richardson: Will be game-time call
Richardson (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts, will be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Richardson didn't appear in any danger of sitting out when the week opened, but he was added to the injury report Thursday, despite fully participating in practice that day. He then was mysteriously absent from Friday's practice, with Washington clarifying afterward that Richardson suffered an injury to the AC joint of his shoulder in the season-opening win over Arizona. The Redskins seem confident Richardson's injury isn't an especially significant one, but it doesn't appear to be a lock that he'll be available in Week 2. Clarity on Richardson's situation likely won't come until the Redskins submit their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff.
