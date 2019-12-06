Play

Richardson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

With Richardson and Trey Quinn (concussion) both set to be inactive, Washington will roll with Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims in three-wide formations. Harmon has made a strong case to continue playing even if/when Richardson returns to health.

