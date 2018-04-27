McPhee (shoulder) has been involved in the Redskins' voluntary offseason workouts and claims he's feeling healthy, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.

McPhee's three-year tenure in Chicago was derailed by a slew of injuries, namely a lingering knee injury but also a right shoulder injury he suffered last December. He's getting a fresh start in Washington, and should provide a nice boost to the Redskins' pass rush. The 2011 fifth-rounder has racked up 31 sacks in 96 career games.