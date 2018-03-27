McPhee (shoulder) signed a contract with the Redskins on Monday.

McPhee was released by the Bears in February after battling chronic knee issues over the past few seasons. The 29-year-old landed on injured reserve in December with a shoulder injury but faced a limited snap count through much of the season due to his knees. The veteran linebacker is likely to serve in a rotational role for the Redskins behind starters Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith.