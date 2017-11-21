The Redskins signed Robertson off their practice squad Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Robertson has been working out at both inside and outside linebacker since joining the Redskins' practice squad, so he'll bring some versatility to the second level. While it's unlikely that Robertson will see extended snaps on defense during his time with Washington, the depth he'll provide isn't insignificant with Will Compton (foot) and Mason Foster (shoulder) on injured reserve and three of the team's other linebackers on the injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Giants.