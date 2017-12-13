Robertson was promoted to the Redskins' active roster Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

This is Robertson's second time being promoted to the Redskins' active roster this season, with the first coming during Week 12's Thanksgiving showdown with the Giants. Look for the rookie to primarily play on special teams.

