Redskins' Peyton Barber: Joins crowd in Washington
Barber is signing a two-year contract with Washington, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Washington entered the offseason with Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Bryce Love (knee) in the backfield and now has added Barber and J.D. McKissic. The team figures to carry three or four running backs on the Week 1 roster, so Barber will need to battle for a spot unless there's a glut of injuries in front of him. With career averages of 3.6 yards per carry and 6.1 per reception, the 26-year-old isn't likely to find regular touches now that he's left the RB abyss of Tampa Bay.
