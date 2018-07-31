Redskins' Phil Taylor: Participating in camp
Taylor (quadriceps) is taking part in training camp.
Taylor spent all of last season on injured reserve due to a quad injury, but after a long recovery process, which included his absence from OTAs, Taylor is back on the practice field. He was taking part in 11-on-11 drills, so the defensive lineman doesn't appear to be facing at limitations.
