Taylor (quadriceps) has resumed running and doing defensive line drills, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official site reports.

Taylor, who went down last August, is working his way back from a severe quadriceps injury in which his muscle tore off the bone. It sounds like he's made significant progress in his recovery, but there isn't a clear timeline for when he'll receive full medical clearance.

