Taylor (quadriceps) re-signed with the Redskins to a one-year deal on Tuesday, Liz Clarke of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor was slated to be the Redskins starting nose tackle last season after an impressive training camp, but the veteran tore his left quadricep in a preseason match with the Bengals and landed on injured reserve for the remainder of the year. If he can return to full strength, the 30-year-old should have an opportunity to compete for the starting role once again, with Ziggy Hood and Stacy McGee also vying for the spot atop the depth chart.