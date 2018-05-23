Redskins' Phil Taylor: Sitting out OTAs
Taylor (quadriceps) isn't participating in the start of OTAs, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Taylor, who's recovering from a severe quad injury, resumed running and doing defensive line drills last month, but the coaching staff is evidently being cautious with his return to action. The oft-injured lineman should be on the field in time for training camp, if not sooner.
