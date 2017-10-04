Redskins' Preston Smith: Another sack Monday
Smith recorded two tackles (one solo) and added a sack in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Smith now has one sack in every game this season and is just half a sack away from surpassing his grand total of 4.5 from last year. He'll look to keep the streak alive once Washington returns from their bye week.
