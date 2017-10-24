Redskins' Preston Smith: Exits with groin injury
Smith sustained a groin injury Monday against the Eagles and is questionable to return.
Neither the nature or severity of Smith's injury are known. Ryan Anderson will likely take on an expanded role in his absence.
