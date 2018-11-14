Smith produced three tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble during Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay.

Despite averaging over 50 defensive snaps per game, it took Smith nine contests to record his first sack this season after racking up 20.5 of them over the past three years. No matter, the 2015 second-rounder played a big role in this impressive showing against an explosive Buccaneers passing attack and, if Smith finally gets going, this Redskins defense can reach even higher heights than they're at now (league's T-4th ranked scoring defense). There's a strong chance he indeed can keep the good times rolling against a below-average Texans offensive line in Week 11.