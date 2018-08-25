Redskins' Preston Smith: Finishes preseason on low note
Smith started Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos but didn't record any stats on 21 snaps.
The quiet night isn't any real cause for concern, as Smith picked up a sack in the second week of the preseason. He's locked in as a starter at outside linebacker, hoping to take the next step as a pass-rusher in the final year of his rookie contract. The 2015 second-round pick has yet to miss a game in three pro seasons, landing between 35-to-42 tackles and 4.5-to-8 sacks each year.
More News
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Totals eight sacks in 2017•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Picks up pick Sunday•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Sack in loss•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Receives questionable designation•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Limited participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...