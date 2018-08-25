Smith started Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos but didn't record any stats on 21 snaps.

The quiet night isn't any real cause for concern, as Smith picked up a sack in the second week of the preseason. He's locked in as a starter at outside linebacker, hoping to take the next step as a pass-rusher in the final year of his rookie contract. The 2015 second-round pick has yet to miss a game in three pro seasons, landing between 35-to-42 tackles and 4.5-to-8 sacks each year.

More News
Our Latest Stories