Smith is 'highly unlikely' to receive the franchise tag, Matt Verderame of FanSided.com reports.

While the Redskins would love to keep Smith around, Washington has one of the gloomiest cap-space outlooks around the league this offseason and won't realistically be in the market for his services when the 26-year-old pass rusher becomes an unrestricted free agent March 13. His market would be significantly benefited by the potential for fellow soon-to-be free-agent edge-rushers DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) and Jadeveon Clowney (Texans) are slapped with the franchise tag.

