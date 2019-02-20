Redskins' Preston Smith: 'Highly unlikely' to return to DC
Smith is 'highly unlikely' to receive the franchise tag, Matt Verderame of FanSided.com reports.
While the Redskins would love to keep Smith around, Washington has one of the gloomiest cap-space outlooks around the league this offseason and won't realistically be in the market for his services when the 26-year-old pass rusher becomes an unrestricted free agent March 13. His market would be significantly benefited by the potential for fellow soon-to-be free-agent edge-rushers DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) and Jadeveon Clowney (Texans) are slapped with the franchise tag.
