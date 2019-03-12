Redskins' Preston Smith: Joining overhaul in Green Bay
Smith will sign with the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers have now picked up three defensive players at the top of the market, with Smith joining fellow outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos. While arguably the least impressive of the bunch last season, (Preston) Smith played all 64 games during his four years in Washington, averaging 41 tackles, 14.8 quarterback hits, 6.1 sacks, 1.0 interception and 1.0 forced fumble. With Smith and Smith coming off the edge while Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark push from the interior, Green Bay should field an impressive pass rush this upcoming season.
