Redskins' Preston Smith: Limited participant Thursday
Smith (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
The Redskins held Smith out of their first practice of the week Wednesday after the linebacker strained his groin in Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles. His status for the Week 8 game against the Cowboys, but Smith's advancement to limited participation during Thursday's session is a positive step forward.
